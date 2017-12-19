Baptist holds ribbon cutting for new fitness center

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Baptist Health Systems celebrated the opening of its new fitness facility, Downtown Fitness.

A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday at the  East Capitol Street  location.

This fall, the facility opened to provide fitness, health and wellness programs to downtown Jackson.

Chris Baker serves as the executive director of Downtown Fitness.

“I’m excited to be a part of this endeavor in the heart of downtown Jackson,” Baker said. “It is important to not ever lose touch with the reason our members are there and what they need from their facility. I believe staying involved with our members’ workouts helps me do that.”

The facility is about 17,000 square feet

