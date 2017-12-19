Car crashes into tree in Utica; 1 dead

Photo: Hind County Sheriff's Department

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A 22-year-old man died in a crash Tuesday morning in Utica.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, the deputy coroner pronounced Dangelo Williams dead a the scene.

Deputies were called to the scene on Duke Road in Utica. A Nissan Altima had left the roadway and hit a tree.

Authorities said Williams was wearing his seatbelt. Alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor.

Initial investigation reveals that speed and extremely foggy weather conditions were possible causes of the crash; It is still under investigation.

