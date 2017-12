Related Coverage JFD & GW Gospel holding toy drive this holiday season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Fire Department collected toys for its annual Toy Drive Tuesday.

They were outside of the Toys R Us on Countyline Road until 2 p.m.

JFD is partnering with GW Gospel for the drive.

Community members can drop off an unwrapped toy and any Jackson fire station or WMPR’s radio station. Donations will be accepted up until December 20.