MHP preparing for Christmas holiday enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –The Mississippi Highway Patrol will kick off its holiday enforcement period at the end of the week.

The Making It Home for the Holidays initiative will begin Friday, December 22 at 6 p.m.

This high visibility safety initiative is designed to ensure safe travel for motorists while also reminding them of their responsibilities during the busy holiday season.Safety checkpoints will also be conducted to enforce child restraint and seatbelt laws while also removing impaired drivers.

MHP said last year, 141 crashes including three fatalities during the 2016 Christmas enforcement period.