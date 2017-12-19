‘Project Serve’ helping homeless in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Every day, Jasmine Hardy drives around Hattiesburg in search of the homeless.

She is the founder of Project Serve, a non-profit organization that specializes in mobile street outreach.

“Project serve is a mobile street outreach, that assists individuals who are homeless through street outreach,” said Hardy. “What we do is, we go out into the encampments or just travel the streets of Hattiesburg, and distribute toiletry items, tarps, tents clothing items, food or whatever the individual who are homeless requests.”

On Tuesday we rode around with Jasmine as she handed out care packages.

“So I just ride around. If I see someone standing out, I normally greet…greet them, and then ask them if they need anything,” said Hardy.

Jasmine also took us to a homeless encampment deep in the woods where she dropped off different care packages. Those who live there couldn’t stop talking about how important Mrs. Hardy and Project Serve have been to them.

“For real, she is family. She is family to us. She’s been a tremendous help. Seriously, you know. The hygiene supplies, the clothes, the seven boxes of clothes she left at the end of the camp…She’s incredible honestly. She really is. She’s helped us out. She’s been a lot of help to us.”

What’s next for Project Serve?

“The goals for Project Serve is to, um, get a van, which we already have, we just getting it, some repairs done to it…we plan to stock it with toiletry items and things that I said earlier, we plan to stock it with that, and we plan to, you know, do outreach, more outreach than we’ve been doing now.”

Hardy said she also wants to eventually open up a homeless shelter in Hattiesburg where people can eat, sleep, and even learn job readiness skills to help them get back on their feet, but for now she’s taking things one day at a time. If you would like to volunteer with Project Serve you can reach out through the Project Serve Facebook page.