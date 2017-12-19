UMMC, Anderson Regional affiliation to enhance health care services

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — – A new affiliation between the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson and Anderson Regional Health System in Meridian is expected to strengthen and expand health care services in east-central Mississippi and west-central Alabama.

UMMC announced the affiliation Tuesday.

The signing of an agreement “is a step forward for both organizations,” Kevin Cook said, the chief executive officer of the UMMC Health System . “The future of health care in Mississippi is one that is founded on collaboration and cooperation among the in-state systems.”

The relationship includes outreach by UMMC faculty physicians whose sub-specialties aren’t widely available in Meridian and surrounding areas, especially pediatric sub-specialists working with Children’s of Mississippi. Anderson Regional has the only inpatient pediatric services in the Meridian area and also provides pediatric physical, occupational and speech therapy.

The affiliation will also allow UMMC to expand the educational training programs for Mississippi practitioners by placing medical residents and fellows at Anderson Regional, where they will deliver patient care in concert with Anderson’s 200-member medical staff.

“This physician pipeline is an opportunity for residents and fellows to develop relationships in this community and put down roots for their families,” said Dr. Otis Gowdy, Anderson Regional’s chief of staff.

“Growing our medical staff and strengthening specialty services through a partnership with the esteemed physicians of UMMC is a tremendous benefit for patients in this area. The numerous possibilities for collaboration will greatly enhance local health care,” Gowdy said.

