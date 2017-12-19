Winter Wonderland Ice Skating Rink in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Jackson has set the days for its Winter Wonderland Ice Skating Rink.

The Winter Wonderland Ice Skating Rink starts December 22 and will last through January 4 at Smith Wills Stadium located at 1200 Lakeland Drive.

Admission fee for patrons 17 years old and under is $7.00 (cash only) per person. Patrons 18 years old and over is $10.00 (cash only) per person.

Reservation is preferred for each session. For skating reservations and/or additional information, contact us at 601-960-0819.

Ice Skating Operational Hours: December 22, 2017 – January 4, 2018

Sundays:

• Session I: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• Session II: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Mondays – Thursdays:

• Session I: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

• Session II: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• Session III: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Fridays- Saturdays

• Session I: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

• Session II: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• Session III: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

• Session IV: 8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

December 25, 2017

• Session I: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Session II: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.