3 arrested on drug charges in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Three people are facing drug charges in Vicksburg.

Authorities said 20-year-old Austin Kyle McCormick, 18-year-old Thomas Paul Jeffers, and 23-year-old Baylee Elizabeth Wallace are charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Officers said the three were pulled over during a traffic stop on October 14. Drugs were recovered at the scene and sent to the crime lab for testing.

After receiving positive results of the drugs tested, investigators obtain a warrant for their arrest.

They all received a 2,500 bond.