Brookhaven duo members of Southern Miss signing class

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Southern Miss football team finished the first day of the early signing period by inking Brookhaven center Trace Clopton as well as defensive back Jemaurian Jones.
Here is the complete list of signees for the Golden Eagles:
Jack Abraham QB 6-1 210 Oxford, Miss./Northwest Mississippi CC
Curry Benn DB 6-0 170 New Orleans, La./Landry-Walker HS
Trace Clopton OL 6-2 292 Brookhaven, Miss./Brookhaven HS
Ethan Edmondson DE 6-3 255 Scottsboro, Ala./Scottsboro, HS
Ty’Ree Evans LB 6-2 210 Waynesboro, Miss./East Mississippi CC
Von’Darius Freeman DL 6-2 331 Ville Platte, La./Southwest Mississippi CC
Freddie Hartz LB 6-1 237 Morton, Miss./Morton HS
DeMichael Harris WR 5-10 175 Vicksburg, Miss./Hinds CC
Nicario Harper DB 6-1 180 Atlanta, Ga./Carver HS
Tairek Johnson OL 6-4 295 Corinth, Miss./Northwest Mississippi CC
Jemaurian “J.J.” Jones DB 6-1 190 Brookhaven, Miss./Brookhaven HS
Kameron King OL 6-2 275 Marshall, Texas/Marshall HS
Hayes Maples LB 6-2 235 Hattiesburg, Miss./Oak Grove HS
Neil McLaurin WR 6-2 195 Laurel, Miss./Southwest Mississippi CC
Ty Williams DB 5-11 175 Charleston, Miss./East Mississippi CC