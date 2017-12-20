Brookhaven duo members of Southern Miss signing class

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Southern Miss football team finished the first day of the early signing period by inking Brookhaven center Trace Clopton as well as defensive back Jemaurian Jones.

Here is the complete list of signees for the Golden Eagles:

Jack Abraham QB 6-1 210 Oxford, Miss./Northwest Mississippi CC

Curry Benn DB 6-0 170 New Orleans, La./Landry-Walker HS

Trace Clopton OL 6-2 292 Brookhaven, Miss./Brookhaven HS

Ethan Edmondson DE 6-3 255 Scottsboro, Ala./Scottsboro, HS

Ty’Ree Evans LB 6-2 210 Waynesboro, Miss./East Mississippi CC

Von’Darius Freeman DL 6-2 331 Ville Platte, La./Southwest Mississippi CC

Freddie Hartz LB 6-1 237 Morton, Miss./Morton HS

DeMichael Harris WR 5-10 175 Vicksburg, Miss./Hinds CC

Nicario Harper DB 6-1 180 Atlanta, Ga./Carver HS

Tairek Johnson OL 6-4 295 Corinth, Miss./Northwest Mississippi CC

Jemaurian “J.J.” Jones DB 6-1 190 Brookhaven, Miss./Brookhaven HS

Kameron King OL 6-2 275 Marshall, Texas/Marshall HS

Hayes Maples LB 6-2 235 Hattiesburg, Miss./Oak Grove HS

Neil McLaurin WR 6-2 195 Laurel, Miss./Southwest Mississippi CC

Ty Williams DB 5-11 175 Charleston, Miss./East Mississippi CC