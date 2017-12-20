Man shot, suspect arrested at Ridgeland apartment complex

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland Police Department arrested a suspect for a shooting outside an apartment complex.

It happened in the parking lot of Oakbrook Apartments on Old Canton Road.

Police said they got a call about shots being fired around 8:30 Tuesday night. We’re told they got a second call about an injured person at the old Kroger location on County Line Road, and that’s where officers found the victim shot in his left thigh inside a car.

Investigators arrested the suspect at the apartment complex. They believe a fight led to the shooting.

The victim is expected to be okay.