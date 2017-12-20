Mississippi Coding Academies to expand classes in 2018

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the founders of Mississippi Coding Academies, there are hundreds of vacant coding jobs in Mississippi.

They plan fill them, and help grow the state’s economy by expanding their coding classes.

Right now, 19 students are enrolled in the Jackson branch of Mississippi Coding Academies. There’s also a class in Columbus, Mississippi.

Many of the students didn’t know what coding was before starting.

But after the 11 month program, they’ll be paired with companies and ready to work.

“There’s 1,100 unfilled coding jobs in Mississippi right now. Entry level salary around $50,000. Average salary is around $100,000,” Co-founder of Mississippi Coding Academies, Rich Sun said.

The inaugural class started in October.

The W. K. Kellogg Foundation recently granted $1 million dollars for the program to add more classes.

The free program is for recent high school graduates, or anyone with interest in coding.

They meet Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Two more classes begin June 2018, and four in June 2019.