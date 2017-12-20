Mississippi State signs 15 players in early period

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – First-year head coach Joe Moorhead finishes the first day of the early signing period by inking 15 players.

13 of the 15 signees are high school seniors.

Those signees include four-star wide receiver Devonta Jason from Louisiana, four-star wide receiver Malik Heath from Callaway in Jackson as well as Stephen Guidry, the top-ranked JUCO player in the country.

Here is the entire list of signees for Mississippi State:

Jaden Crumedy DL 6-5 233 Hattiesburg, MS (Oak Grove HS)

Brad Cumbest TE 6-5 235 Hurley, MS (East Central HS)

Cameron Gardner TE 6-4 215 Starkville, MS (Starkville HS)

Stephen Guidry WR 6-4 185 New Roads, LA (Hinds [MS] HS)

Malik Heath WR 6-3 205 Jackson, MS (Callaway HS)

Devonta Jason WR 6-3 195 New Orleans, LA (Landry-Walker HS)

Jett Johnson LB 6-2 225 Tupelo, MS (Tupelo HS)

Kwatrivous Johnson OL 6-7 360 Greenwood, MS (Greenwood HS)

Sh’Mar Kilby-Lane OLB 6-2 225 Hollywood, FL (Copiah-Lincoln [MS] CC)

Jalen Mayden QB 6-2 215 Sachse. TX (Sachse HS)

Marcus Murphy ATH 5-11 188 West Point, MS (West Point HS)

Shawn Preston Jr. DB 6-0 187 St. James, LA (St. James HS)

Devon Robinson DL 6-4 260 Memphis, TN (Whitehaven HS)

Geor’quarius Spivey TE 6-4 220 Monroe, LA (Richwood HS)

La’Damian Webb RB 5-8 185 Opelika, AL (Beauregard HS)