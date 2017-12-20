Supervisor Graham donates dog food to MARL

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County Supervisor Robert Graham and his staff donated to the Mississippi Animal Rescue League on Tuesday.

“This organization is very dear to me, and I would like to encourage others to give as well. No donation is too small to give to this effort,” said Supervisor Graham.

Graham donated about 60 bags of dog food to MARL.

“We always look forward to the visits from Supervisor Robert Graham and his great staff,” said Debra Boswell, Executive Director of the Mississippi Animal Rescue League. “This gift means so much to our non-profit agency. The generosity of Mr. Graham speaks volumes about his commitment to not only the people in his district but also his commitment to non-profits that provide services to those in need. For the Mississippi Animal Rescue League, this wonderful donation from Supervisor Graham has a huge impact on our already strained budget.”