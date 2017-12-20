Tulane signs three area recruits

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Cameron Carroll and Nik Hogan of Northwest Rankin along with Brookhaven’s Jeffery Johnson signed with Tulane Wednesday.

Carroll, a two-star running back from Northwest Rankin, rushed for 1,370 yards in 2017 with 9 touchdowns at Northwest Rankin. He’s been committed since October.

Hogan,a three-star defensive lineman who is also from Northwest Rankin, has been committed to the Green Wave since August.

Johnson, a three-star defensive lineman, committed to Tulane earlier this month.

Click the video above to hear from all three about their commitments to the Green Wave.