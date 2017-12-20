What’s Working: Keep Building Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s become an annual tradition here at WJTV. That time of year when we check in with Dr. Scott Crawford to see what new landmark, from the Jackson skyline, he’s created in Legos.

The display is up and ready for visitors, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 5 in the afternoon, head upstairs at the Art Center of Mississippi to see our Capital City as it could be.

Keep Building Jackson is back and better than ever. This year, Dr. Scott Crawford has added four new big pieces. Including the magnificent Lamar Life Building. It took him five months and about 25,000 bricks, and there is a funny story behind it.

“When people see these buildings in miniature they appreciate the real thing even more.”

Other additions include a fully accessible carousel and the James Webb Space Telescope. It won’t launch for real until 2019. Keep Building Jackson is all about a bright future.

“This is meant to inspire civic pride. This is the Jackson we all want to have. It’s clean. It’s friendly. It’s accessible. It’s welcoming to everyone, people of all abilities,” he said.

Familiar games are back too, like the figure search, with a few new faces.

“We’ve got Mayor Lumumba in the front here on City Hall. They’re lighting the Christmas tree, they’ve got carolers and a string quartet, and we’ve got Chief Vance manning the Bat Signal.”

The message behind the ever-expanding display remains the same.

“If we dream big enough, we’ll be inspired to do the hard work it’s going to take to make it happen,” Crawford said.

Dr. Crawford wants to find a permanent home for Keep Building Jackson. He wants to put it behind glass so folks can enjoy it year ’round. He’s hoping to find a benefactor out there who can make that happen.