JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is working to find the person responsible for stabbing a woman multiple times.

It happened around 4:00 Wednesday morning on Rose Street near Robinson Street.

Police said they found a 37-year-old woman suffering from multiple lacerations and stab wounds. She’s is stable condition at a hospital, and she’s expected to be okay.

We’re told the suspect is an unknown black male. Investigators are working to find out the motive for the stabbing.