3 families, non-profit announced as winners of C Spire Christmas Wish Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Three Mississippi families will have a Christmas that they will never forget thanks to C Spire.

The company announced the winners of its Christmas Wish Program Thursday.

The non-profit, Extra Table, also received a $10,000 donation.

A Hernando woman with two autistic boys who wanted a service dog to help with one of her sons was one of the winners. The other winners were in the Metro area.

C Spire said a 13-year-old Madison boy had a life-long dream to go to Super Bowl. The last winner was a 16-year-old Jackson teenager who wanted to honor his hard-working mom who pinches pennies to make household ends meet with a few Christmas gifts.

To participate in the program, C Spire asked the applicants to share their personal stories and explain why their wish, no matter how big or small, should be granted by the company.

They said the response was overwhelming. In just six days, more than 2,200 wish requests were submitted.