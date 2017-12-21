Academy Sports surprises Watkins Elementary students with bikes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Watkins Elementary students were surprised with bikes and helmets just in time for the holidays!

Academy Sports + Outdoors presented the gifts Wednesday evening at the school.

Thirty students were surprised with the bikes.

The purpose of Academy’s annual bike donation is to provide local schools with an opportunity to reward children during the holidays for perfect attendance, academic performance, good behavior, and/or need.

