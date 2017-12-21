C-Spire Donates $10,000 to Local Non-Profit

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WJTV) – On Thursday, the telecommunications company C-Spire announced its 2017 Christmas Wish program winners. One of the winners was Extra Table, a non-profit organization based out of Hattiesburg that fund-raises for food pantries and soup kitchens.

C-Spire awarded Extra Table $10,000. Stacy Ahua, who is the Community Coordinator for Extra Table, said that with this donation they will be able to increase how much they can send to food pantries in 2018.

“We use 100 percent of whatever is given to us, unless it’s marked otherwise, for food. So, with C-Spire’s gift we will probably be able to increase what we’re sending to food pantries,” said Ahua. “So we may be sending them $500 as of now; that donation can help us up that amount so maybe they get $700 or $750 worth of food in the next year. ”

Ahua says that this donation will go a long way in helping the community.

“We are so grateful to C-Spire for their donation. We can stretch a dollar a long ways, so $10,000 really can be a game changer for a community and what we’re able to do to serve them.”