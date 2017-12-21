Christmas at the Governor’s Mansion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and the Governor’s Mansion is no exception.

This week wraps up the Governor’s Mansion Christmas 2017 Tour.

The home has been occupied for nearly 175 years, and every year, the Christmas decorations are different.

Peace on Earth is the theme this year.

To go along with that theme, the house and it’s 23 trees have silver and gold trimming.

“Look all over the house, and the pumpkin bedroom is kind of special to me,” said First Lady Deborah Bryant. “I like it because we make that the children’s bedroom. The big tree you know, no doubt to me is the focal point it’s a real tree donated every year.”