UPDATE: The coroner said the person who died is 83-year-old Edward Bishop.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person died in a crash on Fortification Street near Madison Street, according to police.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers were told that a silver vehicle was observed weaving before leaving the roadway and crashing.

Holmes said the driver appears to be an elderly man.

His identity is unknown at this time.

The cause of the accident is not known. This investigation is ongoing.