Jackson council votes against 2 percent restaurant tax hike

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson city leaders vote unanimously against a tax plan to increase contributions generated through city tax dollars. It came up during a special called meeting Thursday morning.

There’s was a push for tax given to the Jackson Convention and Visitors Bureau to increase from one percent to two percent. The tax comes from restaurants and business in the city.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba used examples of tax dollars generated from surrounding cities.

Citing Florence and Richland getting 2 percent from bars and restaurants, and others even getting a total of 5 percent from restaurants, hotels, and businesses combined; the mayor hoped to show the idea isn’t as far-fetched as it seems.

Last year, $3.5 million was generated from the tax, officials said. It was spent several different ways. The Bureau says the money was spent supporting events and activists in the city annually.

The Jackson Rhythm and Blues Festival, hosted by Visit Jackson, is one of the events that came into question. Due to low turn out, the tourism organization’s board decided to no longer produce that event.

Wanda Collier-Wilson of Visit Jackson went before the council admitting that some of their efforts have been successful. Others have not.

A 2 percent hike would give the group a total of $ 7 million to work with. As to how that extra money would be spent, there is no plan mapped out yet, but the group wants to develop a master tourism plan in the future.

Some ideas include a NASCAR race track opportunity. NASCAR wants to grow interest in minority support. Other contributions to the museums are also on the table, a potential partnership with the city to promote city attractions, marketing material, and more.

Lumumba says success calls for boldness, but didn’t want that misunderstood with recklessness.

Some council members say it’s not okay to agree to double the tax dollars to $7 million without a concrete plan. Supporters of increasing the tax point to the fact that $200,000 was spent just on marketing the two new museums alone.

There were a lot of ideas being thrown back and forth, but the lack of a solid plan felt irresponsible to those who are on the fence.

The council agreed that at the end of the day, consensus is best, and a unanimous vote on the issue was important. The proposal was amended to maintain the current 1 percent contribution and moved forward with a unanimous vote.