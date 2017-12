UPDATE: Authorities said Brinson Hutchinson has been located and is safe.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Jones County Sheriff’s Department needs help locating a missing 19-year-old.

Brinson Hutchinson was last seen on December 20 around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Matthews Road in Jones County.

His family believes he may have wandered into a wooded area behind the home.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)425-3147.