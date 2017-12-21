Low water pressue in parts of Laurel; Some residents under boil water advisory

LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV) — A boil water advisory has been issued for some parts of Laurel.

United Water / Suez crews have been working throughout the night on a waterline breach that occurred in the Queensburg area. Jones County officials said they notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a pressure loss due to a broken fire hydrant.

Officials said the leak had affected numerous areas around the city of Laurel. Some areas have adequate pressure, while other areas have sporadic to very low pressure. Crews have been issuing boil-water hangers in the areas that have been affected.

Officials said this affects approximately 1,975 customers in the following areas:; Oak Crest Drive, Gardiner Place, Jefferson Street, West 4th Street, East Ridge Road, Country Club Hills, Peachtree Bend and North 1st Avenue to North 14th Avenue, Hwy 15 North and 16th Avenue, Northgate Drive, Karen Drive, Windermere Boulevard, Wilshire Boulevard, Katyford Drive, Northwood Drive, Milsap Drive, Tower Drive, Highland Woods Drive, Old Bay Springs Road, Broadmoor Drive, Glenwood Drive, North Park Drive, Oak Drive, West 13th Street, Homewood Drive, Bay Circle, Broadway Drive, Lake Park Drive, Adams Street, Washington Street, Kimberly Drive, including West 1st Street to West 12th Street and West 26th Street, West 27th Street, and West 29th Street, McConkey Street, Purvis Street and Queensburg Avenue who are served by the City of Laurel in Jones County.

Get more information about the advisory here.