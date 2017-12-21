Lumumba pushing for traffic cameras in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mayor Chokwe Lumumba pushes for red light cameras to reduce traffic violations.

It’s a conversation that isn’t new to the state.

The mayor calls it an issue of safety and is pushing the council to support it. Leaders say there’s a lack of manpower to maintain safety on the roads, and the cameras will help maintain order.

The idea is that the cameras will help with enforcement. Slowing speeders down, and catching drivers that run red lights. On the other hand, others have argued that the system is nothing more than a way to make money.

The mayor wanted to jumpstart the conversation to move it on to legislators, hoping for support.

Melvin Priester abstained from voting. The other council members voted in favor.