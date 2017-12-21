MDOT suspending work, keeping eye on traffic ahead of busy travel weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation is suspending all interstate and four-lane highway work in anticipation of increased holiday travel.

MDOT crews and contractors will halt all road construction requiring lane closures beginning Thursday at 5 p.m. through Tuesday, December 26, at 6 a.m., and from 5 p.m., Friday, December 29, until 6 a.m., Tuesday, January 2.

MDOT officials said this will provide maximum travel capacity and minimal construction delays to drivers traveling throughout the state during the holidays.

“Even though no highway construction work will be occurring across the state, motorists should be aware that some lane closures will remain in place,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT executive director. “These lanes closures are there to protect motorists, and MDOT urges drivers to treat these areas as active work zones.”