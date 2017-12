JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Patients at the Mississippi State Hospital got a visit from Santa Claus Thursday.

Santa Day, one of the most exciting events of the year there!

Volunteers, MSH employees, and even some elected officials dress up as Santa to visit each patient and resident building on the campus to personally deliver holiday gifts.

The patients get a gift bag with personal care items, fruit, and clothing. There are more than 700 patients and residents served at MSH.