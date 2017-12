KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) — The teachers of Kosciusko Lower Elementary found a way to spread holiday cheer to students.

Principal Michelle Nowell and her staff dressed in holiday gear to greet the students as they arrived Thursday for school.

Nowell says she got the idea after a resident sent her a video of a school in Georgia who did the same thing!

They said this was a great way to end the week before the Christmas break.