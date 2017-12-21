Vicksburg man shot in leg, police searching for person of interest

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Police are searching for a person of interest in a Thursday evening shooting.

The victim, Keithan Ward, 20, was found around 4 p.m. outside a home on South Street Street.

Police say he had been shot in the leg.

According to officials, Ward says Jshon Melvin Ross shot him after a fight inside the home.

Ross is being named a person of interest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511, or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.