15-year-old fatally shot on Lindsey Drive

WJTV Staff Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old male.

According to police, he was shot once in the face. It happened before 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Officials say he was inside a home on Lindsey Drive when he was shot.

Two young people have been detained, and are being questioned by police. According to Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones, the pair says the teen accidentally shot himself. Police have not confirmed that information.

No charges have been filed.

Police will wait for an autopsy to be completed.

The death investigation is on-going.

