2 charged with conspiracy, hindering prosecution in connection with Yazoo County murder

Left to Right: Cooper, May (Photo: MBI)

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) –Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Yazoo County Sheriff’s investigators arrested two people in connection with the murder of a Brandon man.

John May and Larry Cooper are charged with conspiracy, hindering prosecution and accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the murder of Roger Scruggs of Brandon.

Scruggs’ body was found off Wildwood Road in Yazoo County December 2.

May and Cooper are being held in the Yazoo County Correctional Facility awaiting their initial court appearance. The investigation is ongoing.

