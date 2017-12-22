Authorities investigate shooting in Adams County

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities in Adams County detained a man after two people were injured in a shooting. Deputies said a third person was found dead at a separate location.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call from a person saying her grandfather was trying to allegedly shoot her on Lower Woodville Road. The caller said the alleged shooter was in a gold SUV.

Authorities arrived and saw the vehicle in a driveway on Mazique Lane. The driver, Leroy Henderson, was detained without incident, according to the sheriff’s department.

The resident came out and accused him of shooting two of his cousins.

At the same time, deputies said there was a report of a second shooting and a stabbing on Lower Woodville Road.

48-year-old Jeanette Proby was pronounced dead at the scene. One victim was flown to a Jackson hospital, and another victim suffered a stab wound to the hand. Residents at both locations are related to each other, officials said. The investigation is ongoing; The sheriff’s department said a list of charges would be released later.