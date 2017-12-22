Crime Stoppers offers reward to solve 2013 murder case

Victim: Enrique Myles

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) — Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 dollar reward for information that leads to an arrest in a 2013 Jackson murder case.

We’re told Enrique Myles went to work and afterwards celebrated his birthday with friends on January 22, 2013. Investigators said he later visited a woman at Timber Ridge Townhouse Apartments on I-55 S. later that same date. His family learned he was shot and undergone surgery the following day. We’re told he died on January 23, 2013 from his injuries.

The family said they learned that a witness at the apartment complex overheard a verbal dispute and said a physical altercation took place in the female’s apartment between two males before two shots rang out. We’re told Myles was shot and managed to make it into the parking lot where he was assaulted and shot at least two more times. Another witness reported seeing two men run away from the scene.

If you know who is responsible for Myles’ death, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. You can also use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

