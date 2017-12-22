Fire chief: Man electrocuted after illegally tapping into the power lines

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Vicksburg authorities said a man is dead after he was illegally tying into the power lines.

Fire Chief Craig Dancyzk said the went to a grass fire on Wigwam Rd.

They were about to put out the fire and found a 52-year-old man dead.

They said they also found tools and a wire connected to a high voltage power line. Investigation shows the man had climbed the power pole and was illegally tying into the power lines.

Dancyzk said they man possibly received 18,000 bolts of electrocution. He said no at time should anyone try to tie into electric lines.

“As it happened in this case, it can be deadly,” he said. “We strongly discourage anyone from doing this.”