Jackson family receives early Christmas surprise

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many Christmas gifts are things that people want.

But for some, Christmas is a time to give necessities. One Jackson mother and her children graciously received some things they needed today.

It was all a surprise.

Natwanya Perry and her 12 children received new bedroom furniture, a washer and dryer, and all the things needed for a fresh start at home.

Former NFL player Marcus Dupree, Family First of Mississippi, Dash’n Divas and Dudes running group, Miskelly’s furniture, and Pure Illusionz Beauty Salon teamed up to make it happen.

“I think it’s great. It’s a blessing. I’m truly grateful and I just give all honor, glory and praise to God,” Perry said.

“I didn’t come from a rich family, but we always had a good Christmas. And this is providing a good Christmas for this family,” Dupree said.