Madison Co. Deputies search for auto burglary suspects

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is working to find three auto burglary suspects.

We’re told the three men were caught on a home security camera going into an unlocked car in the Harvey Crossing Subdivision near Harvey Circle. Deputies said multiple items were taken from cars in the neighborhood.

Anyone who has information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have information about the suspects, you can call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. You can also use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.