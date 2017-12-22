MEMA prepares to assist Santa!

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is ready to assist Santa Claus as he makes his way to town.

“We are in close contact with the North Pole and will be tracking Santa as soon as he approaches Mississippi airspace. All the local emergency managers around the state will be prepared to assist should any problems arise,” said Lee Smithson, the executive director of MEMA. “Our MEMA family would like to wish everyone a safe and Merry Christmas.”

The State Emergency Operations Center in Pearl plans on monitoring Santa’s travel through the Magnolia state!

Parents, below are some tips for your children to Christmas Eve:

Children MUST go to bed early.

Make sure rooftops are clear for Santa and the reindeer to land.

A glass of low-fat milk and plate of cookies should be placed near the Christmas tree.