Police block off area for possible suspicious package

UPDATE: Police have reopened the intersection.

Commander Tyree Jones says officers responded to a home next door to Rally’s for a disturbance.

When they arrived, a white male fled on foot. Police found explosive materials outside the home.

They blocked off the intersection and tested the materials. The area has now been rendered safe.

The man could be charged with manufacturing homemade explosives.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are on the scene of a possible suspicious package at the corner of McDowell Road and Raymond Road.

Witnesses tell us that officers have blocked off the area.

Police officials confirm that there is a possible suspicious package, but say that they do not have any additional details at this time.

We have a crew on the way and we will bring you more information as it comes in.