Rat poison, liquor, other items found at Mississippi State Penitentiary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Rat poison, liquor in plastic water bottles, cigarette lighters and other contraband items were seized during a shakedown at Parchman Thursday morning.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said the shakedown occurred in three units at the Mississippi State Penitentiary.

“It appears contraband is being trafficked through staff members, visitors, and inmates while on work detail,” Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said. “As part of Operation Zero Tolerance, the trafficking will be addressed. A preliminary investigation already has confirmed some sources.”

Seventy-five cigarette lighters were found in a pipe chase. They can go for $25 each. It appears that the rat poison confiscated is being mixed with drugs, such as marijuana, which could be toxic and lethal to offenders, if ingested.

One inmate was spotted running from a perimeter fence back into a building, officials said. Drugs and liquor were found on him during a subsequent search.

Other contraband items found include tobacco, cigarettes, Top paper, cellphones, cellphone chargers and related items.

“If we find an item that is not on an inmate’s allowable list, it will be confiscated,” Hall said.