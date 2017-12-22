Ways to save on your energy bill in the new year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Entergy Mississippi is sharing tips to help you save on your energy bill.

As everyone prepares to countdown the year, below is a countdown of tips.

10. Make a resolution to save energy and stick to it. Put a sticky note on your thermostat to remind you to set it and forget it! Set your thermostat at 68 degrees or the lowest comfortable temperature. Each degree over 68 degrees will add approximately 3 percent to your heating bill.

9. Feel around the entrances to your house. If you feel cold air coming under the doors, near the windows or even through your outlets, that means the valuable heat you’re paying for is being wasted! Get a draft guard, weather-stripping or caulk and fill those gaps. You’ll be amazed at how much better you’ll feel. Also, keep all doors and windows closed. Constant traffic in and out will let out the warm air, forcing your heater to work harder to keep the room at the temperature you set.

8. Let the sun shine through. If you have drapes or blinds, open them. The sun is a natural heater that can keep you comfortable on cold winter days. Keep in the heat at night by closing them after the sun has set.

7. Keep the air circulating. Don’t block heat registers for cold air returns with curtains or furniture.

6. Plug it in. Use an electric heater to warm up chilly spaces. Just make sure you use it correctly and keep it away from anything flammable. Electric blankets, when used properly, can keep you toasty too.

5. Make sure fans are turning the right way. In the winter, switch the rotation of your fans. They should be run at a low speed clockwise. That way cold air isn’t blowing down on you.

4. Make sure you replace your air filters regularly and get your heating unit checked. You want these appliances to be in tip top shape when it’s cold outside! Installing an insulating blanket for your electric water heaters is also a good way to keep costs down.

3. If you can’t use it, don’t. No need in heating an empty room or house if you’re not there to enjoy it. Adjust the thermostat when you leave – just make sure to remember your pets and if it’s really cold, your pipes!

2. Don’t let your pretty fireplace get the best of your energy bill. Install a top-sealing chimney damper, a fireback cast iron plate in the back and fireplace glass doors to get the most advantage of your pretty but drafty chimney.

1. The top way you can save money this new year is online. Visit entergy-mississippi.com for more great energy efficiency tips and programs to save you money, as well as helpful payment options and other tools to help you budget for the cold months ahead.

“For customers struggling to pay their winter energy bills, we have solutions to help,” said Robbin Jeter, Entergy Mississippi vice president of customer service. “We have a program that helps elderly and disabled low-income customers through our customer-assistance fund called The Power to Care. It is funded by Entergy employees, customers and shareholders. There are also local agencies that can help.”