Woman charged with 9 counts of embezzlement

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman is charged with nine counts of embezzlement in Adams County.

According to the sheriff’s department, 37-year-old Brittany Leigh Anders was taken to jail on Thursday.

Authorities said Anders was the bookkeeper for Danny Smith Construction. An investigation revealed that for the past two years, Anders allegedly opened lines of credit with various entities including Chase, American Express and Wayfair without the knowledge or consent of the owner.

The estimated total of embezzled money is more than $100,000.