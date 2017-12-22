Woman charged with 9 counts of embezzlement

By Published:
Brittany Leigh Anders (Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Dept.)

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman is charged with nine counts of embezzlement in Adams County.

According to the sheriff’s department, 37-year-old Brittany Leigh Anders was taken to jail on Thursday.

Authorities said Anders was the bookkeeper for Danny Smith Construction. An investigation revealed that for the past two years, Anders allegedly opened lines of credit with various entities including Chase, American Express and Wayfair without the knowledge or consent of the owner.

The estimated total of embezzled money is more than $100,000.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s