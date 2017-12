JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County Sheriffs Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday morning.

Maj. Pete Luke say 55-year-old Percy Seaton died on impact.

Authorities say two pickup trucks collided head-on in a curve just west of Midway Road on Seven Springs Road.

HCSO says the driver of the second pickup was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Luke says “this is a situation that no family wants to go through during the Christmas Holiday.”