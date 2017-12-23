Mayor: FBI found police chief committed $47000 fraud

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mayor says the FBI has confirmed that a police chief who killed himself after being suspended last year had committed the crimes he was accused of.

Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre tells The Sun Herald that the FBI found that Chief Mike De Nardo defrauded the city of $47,000 over two years and illegally sold firearms twice.

He says a bonding company had insured De Nardo in his official capacity for $50,000, and the city will file a claim against that insurance.

De Nardo was suspended Sept. 8, 2016 because investigators were looking into a tip that his wife was on the payroll but didn’t work. Favre says the FBI did not hold De Nardo’s wife accountable, and found that he alone committed the payroll fraud.

