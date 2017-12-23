Rankin County wreck leaves one teen dead and another in critical condition

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Early Saturday morning at approximately 12:20 the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a one vehicle accident in the 700 block of Lake Road near Pelahatchie in Rankin County.

Pelahatchie Police and Rankin County Deputies along with Pelahatchie Fire Department and Pafford Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

Once on scene responders found that a 2003 Ford Explorer appeared to have been traveling west on Lake Road when it left the right hand side of the roadway and flipped onto its side striking a tree. The accident caused heavy damage to the roof of the vehicle.

Responders located two teen girls trapped inside the SUV.

Due to the severity of the entrapment and the life threatening injuries to the two teens, an Air Care Helicopter, a Brandon Fire Department Rescue Team and a private tow truck were requested to respond the accident scene with specialized rescue equipment

After a very lengthy and extremely difficult extraction, the 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger were removed from the vehicle.

The 17-year-old was transported to UMC Hospital by Air Care where she is in critical but stable condition. Despite heroic efforts by medics, the 16-year-old female passenger died from her injuries at the scene.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth responded to the scene and recovered her body.

The cause of the accident is still unknown and is currently being investigated by a Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstructionist.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office thanks all first responders who worked so intensely and tirelessly to free these girls from the vehicle.

The two teens involved in this accident were sisters. This accident is heartbreaking and devastating to their family, all first responders involved and our community as a whole. Please pray for God’s peace and comfort for all involved especially the heartbroken parents.