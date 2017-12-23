Teen Spreads Holiday cheer by giving back at Stewpot

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local teen teams up with Pizza Hut to feed more than 100 people in need at Stewpot in Jackson.

18-year-old Belhaven student, Isaiah Dotson’s non profit “We Deserve It” partnered with Pizza Hut to feed the homeless.

Dotson and others arranged for meals to be brought to those who couldn’t dine in the hall, to make sure everyone was able to get a slice.

“I feel like this is a step in the right direction we’ve been plagued by a lot of unfortunate events in our society and I feel like this is one of those events where people can look at it and smile and say wow, things are actually looking good in Jackson,” Dotson said.

This was the third annual feeding event for the non profit.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s