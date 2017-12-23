Teen Spreads Holiday cheer by giving back at Stewpot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local teen teams up with Pizza Hut to feed more than 100 people in need at Stewpot in Jackson.

18-year-old Belhaven student, Isaiah Dotson’s non profit “We Deserve It” partnered with Pizza Hut to feed the homeless.

Dotson and others arranged for meals to be brought to those who couldn’t dine in the hall, to make sure everyone was able to get a slice.

“I feel like this is a step in the right direction we’ve been plagued by a lot of unfortunate events in our society and I feel like this is one of those events where people can look at it and smile and say wow, things are actually looking good in Jackson,” Dotson said.

This was the third annual feeding event for the non profit.