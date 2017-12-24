Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputies hand out toys instead of tickets, during Santa Check Points

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputies show their kindness to children on Christmas Eve around Jackson and throughout the county.

Deputies working with Toys for Tots hit the streets tonight setting up Santa Check Points. Motorist were surprised that it was not their license being checked. Deputies were handing out toys to needy children.

Hinds County Deputy, Sgt. Kenny Bryant and Deputy Helen Brown along with other officers, spent their Christmas Eve with acts of unbelievable kindness.

Some motorist became emotional as their children would surely experience a Christmas to Remember with toys donated through Toys for Tots.

Deputy Helen Brown said, “Our hearts were filled with joy from the overwhelming response from parents and children that may not have had that special toy under the tree.”

Deputy Brown went on to say, “We encourage everyone to volunteer and help your neighbor, it will fill your heart with joy.”