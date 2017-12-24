Jackson Police Investigating fatal accident on I-55 North

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that occurred shortly before 2:00pm Christmas Eve on.

We’re told it happened on I-55 N near High St. for a single vehicle accident.

When officers arrived on scene they learned the vehicle was traveling north when it left the roadway and traveled down the embankment and crashed into an obstruction.

A 23-year-old female, died on scene from injuries.

Two other women were transported to an area hospital. Their conditions at stable at this time.

None of the victim’s identities have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

MDOT shows it will take about another hour to clear the scene.

