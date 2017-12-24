MDOT prohibits oversize and overweight vehicles on highways on certain days

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced on Christmas that oversize and overweight vehicle movement on all state and federal highways will be prohibited beginning Sunday, December 24, through Tuesday, December 26; along with Sunday, December 31, through Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

“Our top priority is to provide the maximum safety for all motorists traveling Mississippi highways during the upcoming holidays,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT executive director. “Prohibiting oversize loads during the holidays is one more way MDOT is working to increase the safety of the traveling public.”

All permits issued for daylight movement only are prohibited on Sundays with the exception of sealed containers. Movement after noon the day before and the entire day of a legal holiday is prohibited.

Using ExpressPass, MDOT’s oversize and overweight commercial vehicle permitting service, an individual or company can purchase and instantly receive permits to operate commercial vehicles in Mississippi that fall within certain size and weight limits online. For more information, including available ExpressPass routes and general travel restrictions, visit expresspass.ms.gov.

The MDOT Office of Enforcement’s primary responsibility is the regulation and safe operation of commercial motor vehicles on state and federal highways. Along with preserving Mississippi’s transportation infrastructure, these laws and regulations help further MDOT’s efforts to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities.

MDOT also reminds the public to share the road safely with log trucks by leaving enough space between vehicles, especially at night.

For current travel information, visit MDOTtraffic.com, dial 511 or download the MDOT Traffic mobile app.