UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled; missing man found safe

Elix Lstham (Source: MBI)

UPDATE 12/24/2017 – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the alert for Elix Latham, 66. They say he was found and is safe.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Elix Latham of Columbus.

Latham is a black male, six feet, two inches tall weighing 200 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes.

MBI says he was last seen around 6:00 A.M. walking in the 2400 block of Washington Avenue in Columbus.

He was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a black or blue shirt, camo house shoes and has a silver/gold cane.

Family members say he suffers from medical conditions that may impair his judgement. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Elix Latham contact the Columbus Police Department at 662-329-5720.

