5 wounded in Vicksburg Christmas Eve Shooting

Published:

Vicksburg, Miss. (WJTV)- Vicksburg Police tell WJTV 5 people were shot at L.D.’S Restaurant and Lounge in Vicksburg Christmas Eve. When officers arrived on the scene at 11:58 p.m., they found one person who had been shot lying on the ground outside the lounge, he was identified as Ledarius Sproulls. Sproulls was transported to the University Medical Center for treatment. Police found four more people who had been shot, they were transported to Merit Health River Region Medical Center by private vehicles. The gunshot victims seeking medical attention were identified as Treyvonne Williams, Zarian Price, and Erica Harris. None of the victims had apparent life threatening injuries.

One person was detained for questioning, 21 year-old Denzell Watts.

If anyone has additional information concerning the shooting at L.D.’s Restaurant and lounge, please call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601.636.2511.

